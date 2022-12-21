Rashmika Mandanna Replaced By Sai Pallavi in Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2? Here's What We Know

The makers of Pushpa 2 are reportedly in the talks with Sai Pallavi to play a key role in Allu Arjun starrer. Does that mean Rashmika Mandanna has been removed from Pushpa: The Rule? Well, that’s not the case.

Rashmika became a household name after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, in which she played the role of Srivalli, who was Pushpa Raj’s love interest in the film. Now, rumours are rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in Pushpa: The Rule, according to Siasat.com.

The report suggests that if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board. Sukumar has reportedly written a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film and is considering Sai for the role. We can expect an approximate runtime of 20 minutes for the scenes featuring Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi, according to the report. Aishwarya Rajesh is the second option for the makers in case Sai declines the offer.

Advertisement

Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The film’s songs as well as the dialogues became rage for celebs and movie lovers worldwide. The film recently completed one year of its release. To celebrate the milestone, Rashmika took to Instagram Story and posted a memorable pic with Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad as they travelled in a private jet. Along with the pic, the GoodBye actress wrote, “Thank you for Saami Saami, DSP Sir jiii."

Sukumar is determined to make the sequel on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although, the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here