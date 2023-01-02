Rashmika Mandanna Replaced By This Star Kid In Tiger Shroff's Screw Dheela? Here's What We Know

Rashmika Mandanna will no longer be a part of Tiger Shroff’s Screw Dheela if a new report is to be believed. Rashmika was reportedly going to be the leading lady of Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming directorial. However, a new report has claimed that Rashmika is being replaced by Shanaya Kapoor in the film. If this is true, Screw Dheela could be Shanaya’s debut project.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter has allegedly been offered the film but she is yet to sign the dotted lines. However, the report doesn’t reveal the reason behind the change in the leading lady of the film.

“Yes, there has been a change in the cast, Shanaya will be replacing Rashmika. Although Shanaya is yet to sign the dotted line, everything is in place, and when the film starts it will headline Shanaya as the female lead," the grapevine claimed before adding, “Shanaya Kapoor was to feature in Shashank’s other project for Dharma Productions, Bedhadak with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, for some reason, that film has run into trouble and the shoot has been paused. In the interim, while the issues are settled, Shanaya has moved to Screw Dheela."

Advertisement

Back in September 2022, an ETimes report claimed that the actress did not have the dates for the project. A source told the publication that Dharma and Karan were keen on signing Shanaya but that was also not working out at that point. “Eventually, the film got pushed because the leading lady couldn’t be finalised for the production schedule," the report claimed at the time.

We will have to wait for the makers to issue the official word on Rashmika’s position in the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika has two big releases this month. She will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, slated to release on the occasion of Pongal, and Mission Majnu, her second Bollywood film, with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here