Rashmika Mandanna Replaces Parineeti Chopra In Animal, To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Wife: Report

After Parineeti Chopra opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal due to a clash in dates with Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, the makers were on the hunt for an actress to replace Pari in the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie. While the director is yet to officially announce Parineeti’s replacement, a new report suggests that Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna might be filling in Pari’s shoes in the project. If the claims are right, this would mark her third Bollywood film after Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

According to Pinkvilla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga believe that Rashmika fits the role perfectly. “They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film," a source told the publication. Rashmika will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s wife in the movie. The film is likely to go on floors this summer.

It was just last week that a trade source had revealed that Parineeti was stepping down from Animal. “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director. She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films," the insider revealed.

Had Parineeti and Ranbir collaborated, Animal would have marked their first film together. Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, besides her Hindi projects, Rashmika also has a few projects in the South, including the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

