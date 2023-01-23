Rashmika Mandanna Reveals The Reason Behind Her Ever-Smiling Face

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has climbed the ladder of success in a very short period. Having acted in 17 films in just 6 years of her stint in the entertainment world, she is one of the top South actresses at present. Her 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise propelled her to national stardom, and she has been since referred to as the ‘national crush’. But on the flip side, she is also subjected to trolling by a section of people. The actress never pays any heed to the trolls bothering her or trying to pull her down. She often gives out sassy answers to trolls in her way.

In a recent interview, Rashmika was asked how she manages to always put up a smiling face. She answered this by saying that she learned to live with a smile at a young age. The actress shared that she faced problems as a child; having grown up at a hostel, away from home. She had communication issues as a child and could not get along with other kids her age. Her improper communication skills also caused misunderstandings with others many times, she said. Rashmika further revealed that she used to spend hours crying in her room. She credits her mother as her biggest strength and said that she always shared all her problems with her mom, who always understood and supported her.

Rashmika’s latest release, her second Bollywood film, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra just released on Netflix and has been getting mixed reviews. She is also shooting for Sukumar’s Pusha: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

