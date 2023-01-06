Rashmika Mandanna Says Animal Co-star Ranbir Kapoor Influenced Her, Says 'Think My Choices Of Films...'

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be unstoppable at present. After making her mark in South Indian language cinema, she is ready to take on Bollywood. The actress, who was recently seen with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye will return to the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film features her opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about her experience of working on the project, Rashmika said that the film has influenced her as an actor.

“For me, I think what is happening after shooting for Animal is that it has made me realize a couple of things as an actor. I think my choices of films are going to be different. I think the way I’m going to perform is going to be different. Because this is all the influence of me working so closely with Sandeep sir, RK, and Anil (Kapoor) sir in fact,” the actress told Bollywood Bubble.

“I tell you I’m so excited about Animal and how. Like, I’m having a blast," she added.

Rashika said that she learnt that there could be different ways of showing a particular emotion on the screen. “There are ‘four, five, six, and seven ways’ of showing emotion. So, one should try all of them and decide which “fits your bucket the best,” she stated.

The project is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his debut with the Telugu-language hit Arjun Reddy in 2017. Vanga remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was a box-office success in 2019.

The makers of Animals released the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from the crime thriller. The production house T-Series shared a poster featuring the Shamshera actor in an intriguing look. Captioning the post, they wrote, “Brave & ready to take over 2023! It’s the year of Animal".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is a crime drama that promises to cast Kapoor in a never-before-seen role. Apart from Ranbir, the crime thriller also features some notable actors such as Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will also be released in Southern India languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil along with Hindi on August 11 this year.

