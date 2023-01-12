Rashmika Mandanna Says Dear Comrade, Goodbye are 'Films for People's Hearts, Not Numbers'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016), has emerged as one of the most popular and sought-after pan-Indian actors. Over the years, she has belted out an array of acclaimed films like Geetha Govindam (2018), Chamak (2017), Dear Comrade (2019) and Goodbye (2022), which has cemented her position in the film industry. But Dear Comrade – which shed light on abuse of power and accountability – and her Bollywood debut Goodbye, that deals with love and loss, might have brought her accolades but they failed to create ripples at the box office. But in a new interview with Galatta Plus, Rashmika revealed that so much love came her way for these two films that it made up for their underwhelming performance.

She said, “What made me happy was though the film (Dear Comrade) didn’t work at the box office, we still got messages. We got such lovely messages saying, ‘This is such a good film. It’s a topic which you have to talk about more.’ Other messages read, ‘This happened in our lives. Thank you for being these characters.’ The same happened for Goodbye. I got so many messages saying, ‘Yeah, the film didn’t work at the box office. But you touched our hearts. Thank you for saying the story.’"

Rashmika stated that some films are made solely to strike a chord with the audience much like these two as she remarked, “I think these are such movies that are meant to be told for the people and not for the numbers. These are films for people’s hearts."

The 26-year-old further pointed that her biggest failures don’t stem from a film’s uninspiring performance at the ticket counters. Explaining what failure really means to her, she elaborated, “It’s up to the audience to accept a film or not. Failure is when you do something without a bad intention but still it goes wrong and affects your family and friend circle. I’m doing everything in my power to not make that happen."

The Mission Majnu actor has been embroiled in a number of controversies of late, be it her statement on south industries only making masala numbers or not watching Kantara which led many to troll her for ‘forgetting her roots’.

Rashmika in the interview spoke about how these things tend to upset her parents. “But sometimes, your parents gets affected by it. They don’t know anything about the film industry and the fame and the money [that come with it]. We’re a middle class family. We still live our lives like that. My failure would be when my parents wake up and watch news where my words are misunderstood and I’m working on that. That kind of failure is hard-hitting," said Rashmika, who recently had a release with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

