Rashmika Mandanna Says 'No Matter Where...' In New Post from Rumoured Vacay With Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has jetted off to the Maldives to spend quality time in nature, away from city hustle. On Saturday morning, she was papped outside Mumbai airport leaving the country. Ever since the actress reached the Maldives, she has beenblessing the wanderlusts hearts of her admirers by giving stunning glimpses of her beach time. But while doing so, the fitness enthusiast is also paying keen attention to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Vacation or not, her latest social media is testimony that nothing can stop her from working out.

In one of her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna gave a blurry glimpse of the scenic beachlocation she is enjoying curently. With a few coconut trees, the entire picture is covered with azure waters for as long as the eyes can see. At the bottom of the image, there’s a workout summary bulletin flashing alongside a motivating caption by Mandanna. She wrote, “No matter, when and how… don’t forget to workout." Take a look at the story here:

In a subsequent story, the actress shared a point-of-view clip from her underwater diving session. Not only did she enjoy some time with the aquatic life, but the Pushpa fame also recorded it for her fans. With aquatic plants and different species of fish, the video is proof that Rashmika Mandanna is having thetime of her life.

As per media reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are enjoying a vacation together in the Maldives. The day when Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the airport to board her flight, even Vijay Deverkonda was papped but the two did not make anappearance together. Later, in one of the vacation pictures shared by Mandanna, she was seen donning similar sunglasses that Deverkonda was papped wearing during his airport appearance.

The stars haven’t officially confirmed that they are together. On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna’s debut Bollywood film Goodbye recently hit the box office. She now has Animal, Pushpa 2, and Mission Majnu in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will feature alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi.

