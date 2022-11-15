Home » News » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna Says Parents Struggled to Find Home, Pay Rent; Says It Was Hard to 'Even Buy a Toy'

Rashmika Mandanna Says Parents Struggled to Find Home, Pay Rent; Says It Was Hard to 'Even Buy a Toy'

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her childhood and said that her parents struggled to find homes and pay rent.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 11:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Rashmika Mandanna talks about her growing up years.
Rashmika Mandanna talks about her growing up years.

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the financial problems her family faced when she was growing up. The actress, who is one of the most popular stars today, confessed that there was a time when her parents struggled to find a house and even pay rent. The Pushpa 2 star added that things were so difficult at home that they couldn’t even buy her a toy.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Rashmika spoke about her success achieved and said that she doesn’t take the popularity and love from fans for granted. “I have been on the other side. There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these things (struggles) ever since I was a child," she said.

“I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents," she said, adding that while her parents would never say no to her demands, even if it were for just a toy, she knew they couldn’t afford it so she wouldn’t ask them.

Advertisement

“In my heart, I am still that girl who could not even buy a toy," she said. “I respect the money I earn, the love I receive and the acknowledgement that I get as an actor. My childhood memories don’t let me take my success lightly, because I know this will not last forever," she added.

RELATED NEWS

Rashmika has had a good year so far. Not only did she continue to enjoy the success of Pushpa in January but she also made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in October. She has a slew of projects in the pipeline. These include Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 15, 2022, 11:08 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 11:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Superstar Krishna No More: Here's A Look At Heartfelt Moments Of The Icon With Son Mahesh Babu

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar In Ice Blue Bralette And Embellished Skirt Is Making Internet Swoon, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures