Rashmika Mandanna Says She is Close to Vijay Deverakonda and They Often Discuss Work I Exclusive

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, has opened up about their relationship status and all the speculations surrounding them. In an exclusive chat with News18, the actor who made her Hindi debut with Goodbye, says, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

The Pushpa actor adds, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."

Advertisement

The two actors, who have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have been ranked outsiders but both have become big stars in Telugu industry. Ask Mandanna if that is one of the reasons that she and Deverakonda are close friends and she says, “Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together and this time around he did a Pan India film with Liger which he has received immense love for while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another."

The actress, who is fondly referred to as a ‘National Crush,’ is currently working on multiple projects including Pushpa 2, Varisu in which she is paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Mandanna says she is currently focussing on work and doesn’t really have time to settle down. “My family and friends have given up on me (Laughs). I feel relationships are something that you need to nurture and give a lot of time and effort. Right now, I am so involved with work that I am hardly getting time. But if something has to bloom, it will happen naturally," she admits.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here