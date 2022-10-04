Rashmika Says She Would 'Wake Up Crying' After 'Painful' Trolling for 'Kissing' Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna’s link up rumours with Vijay Deverakonda often grab the headlines. Earlier this year, a report claimed that the duo was planning to tie the knot soon. However, Vijay dismissed all the speculations. Rashmika and Vijay are one of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry. Their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was admired by their fans. However, there was a kiss scene between Rashmika and Vijay in Dear Comrade which caused quit a stir on social media.

In a recent interview, Rashmika spoke out about how she was subjected to incessant trolling and hate online for that scene. Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a Telugu romantic action-drama that follows a dejected Chaitanya aka Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda), who is unable to come to terms with the fact that his girlfriend Lilly (Rashmika) doesn’t want to be with him anymore.

“The second it happened, it carried on for months. It was this, that, whatever. And there were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," Rashmika recalled.

The actress further said that she couldn’t even share with her parents about how she was feeling. “That was an extremely hard part that I had to go through. Your family is not used to it so you can’t even open up to your family because my parents would never want to see me sad. Conveying something like this would really make them sad," she added.

