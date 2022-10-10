Rashmika Mandanna Sets Temperatures Soaring With Bikini-clad Pics In Vacay With Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is having a ball in the Maldives. The actress, who is believed to have taken the trip with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, revealed that she spent Monday under the sun. For her sunny day out, the Goodbye star slipped into a gorgeous black two-piece bikini with a shirt over and completed her OOTD with a hat.

She flashed her contagious smile while soaking in the sun. Sharing the pictures, Rashmika wrote, “And posing has become a part of my life.. but it’s ok.. if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don’t mind!"

Fans took to the comments section and showered the actress with love. “I can’t even take my eye from this gorgeous picture," a fan commented. “Hayyeemeri heer❤️always looking beautiful," added another. “Awesome beauty queen," a third comment read.

Over the weekend, Rashmika revealed that despite the vacay, she is not compromising on working out. She was seen hitting the gym and working out with a gorgeous view kept her company. She then dived into the pool and watched the sunset.

As per media reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are enjoying a vacation together in the Maldives. The day when Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the airport to board her flight, even Vijay Deverkonda was papped but the two did not make an appearance together. Later, in one of the vacation pictures shared by Mandanna, she was seen donning similar sunglasses that Deverkonda was papped wearing during his airport appearance. The stars haven’t officially confirmed that they are together.

On the work front, Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will then be seen in Animal, Mission Majnu, and Pushpa: The Rule. On the other hand, Vijay will next be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Siva Nirvana’s Kushi.

