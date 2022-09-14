Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Pic from Varisu Set With Thalapathy Vijay; Fans Rejoice

Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are in for a big treat as the actress has shared the first photo from the set of Varisu with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika took to Instagram Story to share the selfie with Vijay. In the selfie, Rashmika was all smile as Vijay looked straight into the camera.

Rashmika simply wrote “Varisu" on her Instagram Story. Reportedly, Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial is being shot at a swift pace in the city of Hyderabad. The movie also features R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, and Sangeetha Krish in important roles. Varisu is reportedly an emotional entertainer, the screenplay of which is written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Ahishor Solomon together. Vijay is also producing the film with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also start filming for Pushpa: The Rule soon. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a mega blockbuster at the box office. While Allu Arjun completely owned the film with his power-packed performance, Rashmika’s Srivalli also received immense love from the audience.

At the trailer launch of Goodbye, which marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut, the actress spoke out about getting immense love from all quarters and also gave an update on when she would start the filming for Pushpa 2.

On working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, she said, “I am living my dream. With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…"

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along.

