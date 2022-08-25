Rashmika Mandanna Shares Pictures That Describe Her: 'Me in My Own Lil World'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna had a moment of introspection while sharing a series of photographs. Although the Pushpa star doesn’t remember when the stills were clicked, she emphasized that her true self is captured in them. All four photos appear to have been taken at different times. In one she can be seen sparkling in the sun as she enjoys a cuppa. In another, Rashmika Mandanna is busy making herself a quick meal.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as me!"

A photo from her personal series also features the actress lost in her thoughts, another sees her making a handgun sign while striking a pose for the camera. Describing the stills, Rashmika Mandanna explains that these pictures, just like the popular saying, speak a thousand words to her.

The South star remembers all the feelings attached to these snaps. She called it her little world and continued, “They say na - that pictures can speak a thousand words, it such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken, so well this is me in my own lil world. It makes me feel calm, looking at these pictures, it’s so strange but love it."

Flooded with a slew of hearts and smiley emojis, the new photos of Rashmika Mandanna garnered close to 2 lakh views within a day. While some called her “beautiful", other fans found the pics to be “mesmerizing".

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Misson Majnu. In addition to this, she has Animal in the pipeline opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also reprise her role Srivalli in the much-anticipated South actioner Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. The actress grabbed the headlines in recent weeks for her romance rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, after the the Liger star’s appearance on the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7.

