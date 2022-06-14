Rashmika Mandanna Stops Her Bodyguard From Manhandling A Fan; Video Goes Viral

It is no news that Rashmika Mandanna ensures to greet almost everyone with her million-dollar smile. Her down-to-earth nature has won her praises quite a number of times. Another trait about the actor, which makes her a fan favourite, is that she never disappoints them, and a video, which is being widely shared on the internet proves it. Shared by a paparazzi account, the clip features Rashmika walking towards her vanity, after an event. The actor looked stunning in an all-white outfit, which included flare pants, a bralette, and a coat.

Rashmika posed for the paparazzi and can be seen interacting with them when a fan barged in to get a picture with her. She greeted him with a smile and posed for the lenses. Moments later, another fan jumped in to get a snap with Rashmika. That’s when the actor’s security stopped the fan and asked him to go away. However, Rashmika immediately asked the guards to let go of the man. She posed with him before walking into her vanity van.

As soon as the clip was shared on Instagram, fans lauded the actor for her down-to-earth approach. “Big fan" a bunch of users wrote in the comment section of the post. “South stars always down to earth… No arrogance like Bollywood walas," an Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has five projects in the pipeline, including Thalapathy66 alongside superstar Vijay, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has also been roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. Rashmika bagged another Bollywood project in the form of Animal, wherein she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also expected to play a special role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu drama Sita Ramam.

