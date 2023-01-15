Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Social Media Trolling, Gossip, Says 'If People Weren’t Curious About You...'

Rashmika Mandanna has been making the headlines for quite some time now for her films and work. However, the actress is also in news for the criticism she has been receiving for being allegedly ungrateful to Rishab Shetty in an interview. Amid this, the actress spoke about social media trolls in a recent interview. Talking about negativity, the Pushpa actress said that they are entertainers and their work is to entertain people.

“At the end of the day, we are entertainers. We do films to entertain people. That is the core reason why we got into the creative field. Like you said, it entirely depends on how the audience perceives your work. At the same time, it’s a little more than that because people are seeing us everywhere, people love us for who we are. That is the beauty of our generation. You do a good film, people applaud you. If you do a not-so-good film, people are like what did you do? Our life doesn’t stop at one film. It’s a journey," she told Hindustan Times.

She also shared that she has learnt to deal with the mental scrutiny that comes with the job. “Ten years ago, this intense amount of paparazzi and social media wasn’t there. Back then, if people wanted to see stars, they went to the theatres, not to their homes. And now, it’s not like we can ignore this aspect because it is part of the scene today. We can’t keep it aside; we just have to accept it and move forward," the actress added.

The actress also stated that they are public figures and they don’t have control over what people think when asked about people focusing more on her personal life gossip instead of work. She stated that the love and curiosity that people have around actors keep them going. “If people weren’t curious about you, nobody would talk about you. People talk because you are relatable today. So, whether it’s positive, negative, at the end of the day, at least, you spoke about me," she said.

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in the film Varisu opposite Vijay. She will next be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also has Animal in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor.

