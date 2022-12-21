Amid Sai Pallavi-Pushpa 2 Rumours, Rashmika Mandanna Is Focusing On Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Rashmika Mandanna returned to Twitter amid rumours of Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. The actress shared two tweets but did not address rumours of her alleged replacement in the Allu Arjun film. In the most recent tweet, Rashmika’s focus remained on her upcoming Tamil film release Varisu. The actress revealed she was preparing for the music launch of Varisu.

Retweeting Sri Venkateswara Creations’ tweet about Varisu’s audio launch, Rashmika wrote, “See youuuu on 24th December for Varisu Audio Launch." The original tweet read, “The stage is set for the BOSS to arrive

#VarisuAudioLaunch is on Dec 24th from 4 PM onwards."

Advertisement

Before this tweet, Rashmika remembered Puneeth Rajkumar as she marked give years of Anjani Putra. “It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart, forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thankyou Harsha sir for this film,it means a lot to me," she tweeted.

Her tweets come hours after it was reported Sai Pallavi could be joining Pushpa 2. Rumours are rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in Pushpa: The Rule, according to Siasat.com. Rashmika will also be a part of the movie.

Advertisement

The report suggests that if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board. Sukumar has reportedly written a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film and is considering Sai for the role. We can expect an approximate runtime of 20 minutes for the scenes featuring Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi, according to the report. Aishwarya Rajesh is the second option for the makers in case Sai declines the offer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here