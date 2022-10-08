Rashmika Mandanna To Be Paired With Jr NTR In Koratala Siva's Next? What We Know

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is at the top of her acting game, delivering back-to-back hits in Pushoa: The Rise and Sita Ramam. And we have another good news for her fans as the diva is expected to appear alongside Jr. NTR in his forthcoming flick NTR30.

The Koratala Siva directorial will be the actor’s 30th film in the industry. According to sources, the film’s production is being delayed for a variety of reasons. There have been rumours about the movie’s lead actress for several months.

According to reports, Rashmika has been approached for the major part and has been offered Rs. 5 crore for the film. While there has been no official confirmation, fans appear to be very excited to see them in a film together. For those of you who don’t know, earlier it was also rumoured that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was offered the lead role but she did not accept the offer due to her pregnancy.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Alia Bhatt hinted at being approached for NTR30 in a recent interview and said, “I wouldn’t want to comment on it now, but I am excited to do more films in Telugu. I had a lovely time working with Tarak while working in RRR. Even the director that I’m currently talking to is someone who has done some great work till now".

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt previously collaborated on S S Rajamouli’s RRR. In the film, Alia Bhatt was cast opposite Ram Charan. RRR was a huge box office hit, breaking multiple records. The film grossed over 1000 crores globally. According to rumours, Jr NTR would undergo a drastic change in his body as will be losing a few kilos.

Advertisement

Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut in Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film is getting a great response and is filled with emotions. The Vikas Bahl directorial also includes Pavel Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in key parts. This film’s plot is around self-discovery, the value of family, and the celebration of life in all circumstances.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here