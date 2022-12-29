Home » News » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? New Pics Hint Something's Brewing

Rashmika Mandanna To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? New Pics Hint Something's Brewing

Rashmika Mandanna paid Sanjay Leela Bhansali a visit on Wednesday night, kicking up speculations of their likely collaboration.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 09:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Rashmika Mandanna outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Rashmika Mandanna outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has us believing that she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be collaborating on a new project. The speculation came into being after the Pushpa 2 actress was spotted making her way to the ace filmmaker’s office on Wednesday night. Rashmika, who is gearing up for her second Bollywood release — Mission Majnu, was spotted in her car outside the director’s office.

Rashmika was seen wearing a yellow outfit and a black mask as she made her way to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. It is unclear if they have already discussed a project or if this is the first time they are meeting. Regardless, we are excited about Rashmika’s Bollywood journey.

Rashmika Mandanna spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

RELATED NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy with two of her upcoming projects. She will kick off 2023 with the release of Varisu, opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film is slated to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year. Titled Vaarasudu in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Advertisement

Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles.

Followed by that, Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu. The spy thriller is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film tells the story of India’s most audacious and daring covert operation in heart of Pakistan, taking place before and during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a spy, while Rashmika plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan. The film is scheduled to be released on January 20 next year on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 09:03 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 09:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas