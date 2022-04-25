Rashmika Mandanna To Do Item Number For Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger? What We Know

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated next, Liger, is poised to captivate the audience. According to reports, the film’s OTT rights have been sold for a hefty sum. However, no matter how much buzz there is, the one thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention is the movie’s item song.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Srinidhi Shetty, several names have been rumoured to headline the song. And now Rashmika Mandanna’s name tops the list. Reports say that it’s almost certain that she will do this song now.

The makers are taking a keen interest in item songs to attract the audience. Hence, the makers of Liger are looking for the perfect lady to steal the show. Earlier, it was reported that KGF2 actor Srinidhi Shetty has already been cast for the song. Rashmika is now said to have replaced her. However, there has been no confirmation of the same.

According to rumours, the creators feel that Rashmika will be the best-suited face for the song, given Pushpa’s success and Rashmika’s pan-Indian popularity. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda and film’s director Puri Jagannath have already taken the proposal to Rashmika and she has given a green signal to them.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for Liger’s OTT rights. With such a large sum being claimed for post-theatrical rights, the release is bound to generate a lot of excitement.

The sports drama is scheduled for an August 25 release. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are producing Liger. Ananya Pandey plays the female lead in the film. Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna, and Mike Tyson also appear in the film.

