Rashmika Mandanna To Kriti Sanon, Actresses Who Became Pan India Stars in 2022

The Indian film industry is the world’s second-largest, producing massive content and incredible performances. Because of their acting abilities and glam factor, our desi actors and actresses have amassed a large fan base. Top Indian actresses have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their profession. Not only that, but they are continuing to take over the world. Let’s take a look at the top 7 pan-Indian actresses today!

We can never forget Rashmika Mandanna’s name when discussing Pan-India artists. An actress who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films deserves to be on this list. Rashmika has achieved national acclaim in a short period — thanks to her outstanding performances. She has given us superhit films such as Pushpa, Goodbye, Sita Ramam, and many others.

Let us now discuss the lovely and charming Pooja Hegde, a successful actress and model. She finished second in 2010 I Am She-Miss Universe India pageant. She has worked on numerous successful projects in the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Pooja has given us blockbusters such as Radhe Shyam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast, and many others. We can’t get enough of this Pan-Indian artist.

Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known artist in the South Indian film industry and has also established herself in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh, known for her stunning looks and fitness, has starred in numerous Indian films, working her way to the top and being considered a Pan-India Artist. She has appeared in numerous films, including Runway 34, Dhruva, Thank God, and many others.

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian film actress, who primarily appears in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Tamannaah has appeared in more than 65 films in three different languages. She has received the SIIMA Award and has been nominated for eight Filmfare Awards South. This talented actress has repeatedly proven herself to be one of the best in the Indian film industry. For her, being a Pan-India artist is just the beginning!

Kriti Sanon is a well-known Telugu and Hindi language film actress. Kriti was recognized and complimented for her performance in her first Hindi film, Heropanti. She made her Telugu film debut with Nenokkadine, which was a huge success. Kriti has worked her way to the top and is now a Pan-India artist. We can’t wait to see Kriti in her upcoming projects because her fans have high expectations of her.

