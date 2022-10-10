Rashmika Mandanna To Play Female Lead in Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's Trilingual Project?

Dhanush will be making a trilingual film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula, who is known for making classic love stories in Telugu cinema such as Leader, Godavari, Happy Days, and Fidaa. Now, according to the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the currently untitled project opposite Dhanush. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited. The preliminary work on the film is currently underway.

If the news materialises, the film will mark the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. In addition, it will also mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu films.

Advertisement

The project was officially announced in June via a statement. After Dhanush wraps the shooting for Captain Miller, the film unit hopes to start its regular shoot in December this year.

Top showsha video

The Dhanush-starrer film will be made on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner, (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.

Dhanush’s last big screen outing was Naane Varuven. The hit film released on September 19 is directed by the actor’s brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan. On the work front. The ‘Grey Man’ star has a couple of promising projects in his kitty. Besides Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil actor is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, helmed by Venky Atluri.

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna, the ‘Pushpa’ actor is on a roll this year. She is currently entertaining the masses with her magical performance on screen in Goodbye. The Telugu actor marked her Hindi debut with the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Besides Goodbye, Rashmika also has another Hindi Project titled Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here