Rashmika Mandanna To Star Alongside Vikram in Chiyaan 61?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented actresses of her generation. The gorgeous diva has won many hearts with her acting chops and charming personality. The 26-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base with her superlative performances in movies like Bheeshma and Kirik Party.

Recently, actor Chiyaan Vikram announced his next film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Reportedly, the shooting of the film titled Chiyaan 61 will take place in the coming days. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Chiyaan 61 are looking forward to casting Rashmika alongside Vikram.

Rashmika is in consideration for the role as the makers are eyeing a fresh pair for their film. Rashmika has reportedly signalled her interest for the role, and things will be made official once she signs the dotted lines.

Chiyaan 61 is touted to be an action drama and Vikram will be sporting a rustic look in the film. Arya and Sivakumar are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film as they were spotted in the film’s muhurat puja. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music of the film.

In addition to Chiyaan 61, Vikram is all set to star in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The Tamil film will also star Srinidhi Shetty and will hit the screens on August 11. The big-budget film features a huge cast which also includes former cricketer Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammed Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and KS Ravikumar. Cobra’s music is composed by maestro AR Rahman.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna also has several exciting projects in her kitty. The stunning actress will star in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. She will feature in Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam next. Rashmika is also venturing into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

It is worth mentioning that Rashmika acquired pan-India fame, following the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

