Rashmika Mandanna to Suhana Khan, Actresses Making Their Big Bollywood Debut in 2022

After an underwhelming year for movies in 2020 and 2021, 2022 has seemed to be a rebound year, with many postponed films finally arriving in theatres and new, exciting projects announced. Bollywood is slowly reviving, with several projects in the works featuring new faces and stars. Like every year, the excitement to find out who is starring in upcoming films and to know further about upcoming talent in Bollywood is increasing day by day.

This year will see the debuts of big names like Shanaya Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suhana Khan. These are not unknown names to the audience. They are the ones who have been a part of the glamour world in one way or the other. It will be interesting to see how successful their Bollywood debuts are. So, here is the complete list of Bollywood debuts to look forward to in 2022.

>Shanaya Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin and the daughter of Bollywood stars Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, is a well-known face in B-town. She will make her big-screen debut in Karan Johar’s Dono Mile Iss Tarah. Having her name on the list of Dharma Production’s debutants is a major milestone for the actress.

>Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar isn’t a new name in the town anymore. She became the talk of the town after winning the Miss World 2017 crown, and the audience is eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut. The wait seems to be over, as she has a Yash Raj banner film, Prithviraj, in her kitty.

>Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandana, known as the National Crush, has won millions of hearts with Kannada and Telugu films such as Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam. The actress made a name for herself pan-India with the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. This year, she will make her Bollywood debut in ‘Mission Manju,’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika has already landed her second film, ‘Goodbye,’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, even before her debut Hindi film is released.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is also set to make her B-Town debut this year. Suhana, who is already a social media sensation, will appear this year in Zoya Akhtar’s film Archie.

With so many talented actresses making their debuts and some big-ticket films on the horizon, Bollywood appears to be in for a big year.

