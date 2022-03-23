Rashmika Mandanna Treats Pushpa Fans With Allu Arjun's Step But Upsets Netizens With This Gesture

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actress, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, was headed to Rishikesh for the upcoming schedule for Goodbye. For her flight, Rashmika opted for a denim jumpsuit which she styled with a pair of sunglasses and a cap. The actress got off her car and briefly interacted with the paparazzi.

When they requested her to pose for her, Rashmika decided to channel Allu Arjun’s hand gesture from Pushpa and it instantly won the cameramen over. She quickly posed for them and headed towards the departure terminal. While the video is a treat to her and Pushpa fans, a few people were not very pleased with what they saw. They pointed out that when Rashmika stepped out of her car, she did not close the door behind her. Instead, the driver had to step out and lock it.

Advertisement

This didn’t go down well with a few people. Commenting on a paparazzo post featuring the incident, a user said, “What’s with not closing that car door ? Is humility dead ?" Another added, “Darvaza toh band karlo itna kya ghamand." A third comment read, “Door toh band kardo madam itna bhi ghamand acha nhi hota."

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like ‘Mission Manju’ where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, In ‘Goodbye’ she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also return for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. The filming of the movie is set to start soon. However, a report has suggested that the makers are making a few changes in the script. Director Sukumar has revised the script work for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is called the second part of the pan-India movie, he has indicated that the script will be polished in a way to create a bigger impact, reports IANS.

Pushpa was a massive hit, with the Hindi version surpassing Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.