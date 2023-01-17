Home » News » Movies » Rashmika Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette, Sidharth Looks Dashing at Mission Majnu Premiere

Rashmika Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette, Sidharth Looks Dashing at Mission Majnu Premiere

Rashmika turned up in a cute black bralette paired with olive green pants. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing in a patterned shirt that he paired with a black blazer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna at the premiere of Mission Majnu
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna at the premiere of Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their film Mission Majnu. The spy thriller will release on January 20. Ahead of its release, a special film screening was held, attended by several prominent names from the industry. Rashmika turned up in a cute black bralette paired with olive green pants. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing in a patterned shirt that he paired with a black blazer. Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also attended the screening. The actress chose a white tank top which she paired with flowy pants of the same colour.

Other prominent celebrities to mark their presence at the event were Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in Bollywood, ace designer Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sajid Khan and Elnaaz Nourozi among others.

Take a look at the photos from the event:

Manish Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

Rashmika Mandanna turns up heat in black bralette

Photos from Mission Majnu screening

This marks Rashmika and Sidharth’s first film together

Photos from Mission Majnu screening

Photos from Mission Majnu screening

Rhea looks gorgeous at the premiere

Sidharth Malhotra looks dashing

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu

Sajid Khan recently came out of the Bigg Boss house

Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend present at the event

Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 this year.

