Rashmika Mandanna Turns Vijay's Biggest Fangirl At Thalapathy 66 Pooja, Removes His 'Nazar'

Rashmika Mandanna was basically all of us when she met Vijay at the Thalapathy 66 pooja which took place on Wednesday in Chennai. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony in which she was fangirling over the actor. Rashmika opted for a yellow lehenga for the event while Thalapathy Vijay opted for a denim shirt with a pair of beige pants. In the pictures, Rashmika was seen removing ‘nazar’ (evil eye) of the actor, posing with him with her contagious smile on full display and also posing with the team of Thalapathy 66.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption, “Ok now this feels like something else.. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Keep shining Always Like This," a fan wrote. “It’s so happy to see you with our Thalapathy on onscreen! We are damn sure.. It will be the most cutest onscreen pair," added another. “Fan girl moment ❤️ congrats for T66," a third fan said.

Rashmika celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and it was on the occasion that the team of Thalapathy 66 announced that she has been roped in for the movie. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thalapathy 66 will be mounted on a lavish scale. S Thaman has been roped in for the music while Vamshi Paidipally is penning the script. Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay is penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani has been signed on as the DOP, while KL Praveen will take care of editing.

Advertisement

Besides Thalapathy 66, Rashmika also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s untitled film with Dulquer Salmaan, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has also bagged Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.