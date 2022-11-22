Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Fan-edited Pic As Bride And Groom Breaks the Internet

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never confessed to being in a relationship, but rumours surrounding their equation always grab headlines. Even though the duo has maintained that they are very close friends, their fans never stop rooting for them as a potential couple. Most recently, Vijay’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday hinted about his romance with Rashmika on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Janhvi Kapoor had also taken the internet by storm when she said that Vijay was “practically married." Amid all the speculations, a fan-edited photo of Rashmika and Vijay as bride and groom has surfaced online and is going viral. Needless to say, fans are hoping to see their ‘favourite jodi’ tie the knot soon.

A fan page, which goes by the name of Vijay Deverakonda Diehard Fan, shared the viral image on its page and simply captioned it: “ViRosh" In the fan-edited photo, Vijay is holding Rashmika close as she blushes. While Vijay looks handsome in an all-white sherwani, Rashmika stuns in a light golden lehenga. One user commented, “This editing will be converted into a reality one day." Another one wrote, “Wow, fabulous." “Nice jodi," commented a third user.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna co-starred in Geetha Govindam (2018), Chalo (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The duo is often spotted together on dinner outings, adding fuel to the fire.

In Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay opened up about Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

Ananya, however, left many fans confused with one particular reply in the rapid fire round. When Karan Johar asked Ananya who Vijay Deverakonda was dating, she said, “He is in a rush… rush to meet Mika Singh." Vijay laughed it off by saying, “You really think so?" This was later decoded by Diet Sabya’s Instagram page. They wrote on Instagram stories, “RUSH + MIKA = @rashmika_mandanna?" adding two eyes emojis.

Rashmika and Vijay were earlier said to have broken up after two years of dating. However, the duo reportedly reignited their romance. According to a recent report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda even jetted off to the Maldives together a few weeks back, as per reports.

