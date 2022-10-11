Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Look Uber Cool In Casuals As They Return From Maldives; Watch

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. She wore a simple beige top and paired it with matching trousers. She added a cap to her look, kept her hair open and followed proper safety protocols by wearing a face mask. Pushpa: The Rise actress posed for the paparazzi as they returned from the Maldives where she was reportedly with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

Soon after, Vijay Deverakonda was also snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. He looked dapper as always he wore a printed black and white shirt and paired it with black pants. He also sported black goggles to look uber-cool.

While it is not officially confirmed, it is being speculated that Rashmika was in the island nation along with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The two were snapped at the Mumbai airport last week too when they left for Maldives. Although the two actors arrived at the airport in different cars around the same time, it was not unclear if they were travelling together.

Earlier today, a report by E-Times claimed that even though Rashmika and Vijay have reignited their romance. The entertainment portal claimed that Vijay was deeply affected by Liger failure and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika opened up about her alleged relationship with Vijay and said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

She further reiterated that they are ‘close friends’ and added, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."

