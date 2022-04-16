Rashmika Mandanna Was Born Star, Her Adorable Childhood Pictures Are Proof

Rashmika Mandanna is in seventh heaven now after the cult success of her latest film Pushpa:The Rise. With the success of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, she has achieved pan-Indian acclaim. Recently, a few pictures of Rashmika resurfaced on the internet where she looks absolutely adorable.

These pictures first appeared online in 2019. The actress has shared a collage of three pictures from her teen and pre-teen days. What piqued the interest of her fans, though, was the actress’ admission that she had no idea how her fans got hold of the photos. The caption says, “I wonder where you guys found this picture, but every one of these pictures was taken on my birthday and you guys took me back in time."

Advertisement

Recently, Rashmika was seen with Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay at the pooja for the upcoming film Thalapathy 66, which took place on April 6 in Chennai. It was a fan girl moment for Rashmika after meeting Vijay.

She posted her pictures with Vijay on Instagram with a caption, “Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do, act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him and everything. Yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Advertisement

The actress has already proved her mettle in south movies. Now, she is geared up to foray into the Hindi Film industry as well. Rashmika will be starring in the Bollywood film Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The movie, touted to be a spy thriller, is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banner of RSVP Movies. The movie is now ready to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Apart from this, Rashmika will also star in the upcoming period romantic-drama Sita Raman directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. She will be seen in the role of a Muslim girl named Afreen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.