Rashmika Mandanna Winks In Latest Pic and It Proves Why She Is Called The National Crush

Rashmika Mandanna is called ‘national crush’ for a reason. Ever since the actress featured in Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun, she has become everyone’s favourite. Rashmika often drops pictures on social media, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans. On Saturday too, she dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account, leaving everyone completely impressed.

In these clicks, Rashmika Mandanna sported a pink and white outfit. She kept her makeup minimal and accessorised her look with simple white earrings. In the first picture, the actress was seen winking as she looked straight into the lens. In another photo, she added goggles to her look and posed on a beach. In the third picture, Rashmika flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Even though it cannot be confirmed, looks like the pictures are from Rashmika Mandanna’s recent trip to the Maldives which was rumoured to be joined by Vijay Deverakonda too.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans showered love on their favourite actress via the comment section. While one of the fans called her ‘gorgeous’, another social media user wrote, ‘I love you’.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has also been making headlines because of her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Even though the two actors have not confirmed the same so far, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika opened up about the same and said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Goodbye which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati among others. She will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun in her pipeline.

