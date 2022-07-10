Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak by Sharing Stills from Sita Ramam

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to wish her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ by sharing a picture from her upcoming film ‘Sita Ramam’. In her Instagram story, the actress wrote ‘Eid Mubarak to everyone - From Afreen’ leaving fans more curious about her role. Mandanna’s character can be seen clad in a red hijab in an eye-pleasing contrast with the backdrop.

Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This romantic drama unfolds amidst a war and would feature stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Salmaan would be essaying the role of a soldier while Thakur would be playing his lady love. This would be Dulquer Salmaan’s second Tollywood film after the 2018 biopic Mahanti that received critical acclaim upon its release.

The movie is presented by Vyjayanthi and produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt’s banner of Swapana Cinema. It would also star Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. PS Vinod has undertaken the task of cinematography while Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed the music for the film.

Sita Ramam has been shot simultaneously in Telegu, Tamil and Malayalam and is expected to release on August 5th of this year. While the teaser of the film was released on June 28 with a grand event in Hyderabad, a music video from the movie titled ‘Inthandham’ left the fans gushing.

The melodious song explores the love story between Lieutenant Ram (played by Dulquer Salman) and Sita Mahalakshmi (played by Mrunal Thakur) as the duo walks hand-in-hand, exchanging glances and indulging in goofy antics.

Prior to Sita Ramam, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in the Telegu Blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Her role enamored the fans across the country. Along with Sita Ramam, the actress has other projects lined up like Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Varisu and Animal

