Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Her 'Pushpa' Allu Arjun on Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Him 'Terrific Person'

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor is known for his remarkable portrayal of roles in Telugu films but following the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun has gained fandom pan-India. On the occasion of his birthday, social media is filled with birthday wishes from his ardent fans, as well as his celebrity friends. Rashmika Mandanna, who starred opposite Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise’ also penned a birthday note for the actor, through her Twitter account.

“Happy birthday Allu Arjun .. my Pushpaaaaaaa,” Rashmika started her post and wished that people in every corner of the world start loving the actor, the way Indians do. Rashmika said that she has “only love and admiration” for Arjun. “Sending you tons of love,” she concluded.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who performed a dance number - Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa along with Allu Arjun, also extended birthday greetings to the actor. Calling him a “terrific person”, Samantha wished Allu Arjun a happy birthday and further mentioned that she is glad to have been a small part of his “incredible journey.”

Samantha and Allu Arjun have worked together in 2015 release Satyamurthy, after which the two shared the big screen for the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise.

“You inspire me and that is something I hold very dear to me, so thank you and wishing you the biggest 40,” she wrote while concluding her birthday post.

As far as birthday celebrations are concerned, Allu Arjun is likely to enjoy a birthday getaway in Europe. Earlier today, the actor was spotted at an airport.

Reportedly, he is heading to Europe along with his family to celebrate his 40th birthday.

