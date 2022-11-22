Rashmika Mandanna Writes 'You Guys...' for Anand Deverakonda's Baby; Vijay Deverakonda Says 'Yay'

Rashmika Mandanna is rooting for her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda. The actress took to her Instagram story to give a shout-out to Anand for his new film, ‘Baby’.

Anand Deverakonda, who made his debut with Telugu film Dorasaani in 2019, will next be seen in director Sai Rajesh’s Baby, which is touted to be a romantic drama. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared the teaser of the upcoming film and showed their excitement for the same.

Vijay wrote, “Yayyyy so exciteddd for this Babyyyy @ananddeverakonda. Loveeee this." (sic) On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartwarming note for Anand Deverakonda. Her post read, “You guyzzzzzz… This is so good! All the bestestestesttest!!" (sic)

Anand Deverakonda will essay the role of a small-town guy in director Rajesh’s ‘Baby’. Apart from Anand, the film also features Vaishnav Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna coincidentally returned to Instagram on the same day, around the same time after a short break. While Vijay had been away from the platform since November 6, the ever-so-active Rashmika was away from the platform for almost a week. The Telugu actors, who are rumoured to be dating, set the platform on fire with their return on Monday, treating fans with jaw-dropping pictures of themselves.

Rashmika and Vijay were earlier said to have broken up after two years of dating. However, the duo reportedly reignited their romance. According to a recent report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. The report also suggested that the two actors had “loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart." However, Vijay and Rashmika are now very much together, according to the report.

