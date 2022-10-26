Rashmika Mandanna's Candid Diwali Celebrations With Family Viral; Know More

Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since she aced the Srivalli song in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Besides stupefying viewers with her tremendous acting chops, Rashmika has made a special place in the hearts of millions with her charming smile and glamorous photoshoots. What’s more, the actress is also rumoured to be dating Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. However, despite holding the crown of being the National Crush, Rashmika’s simplicity and cultural traditions still remain rooted in the ground.

The South Indian diva, who has a huge lineup of films stacked up in her kitty, has recently spilled the beans on her Diwali celebrations. According to an interview with ETimes, Rashmika revealed that although she is busy filming for a song, the actress has taken a pause on October 24 to fly home to Hyderabad and delve into the Diwali festivities with her family. “I am very excited as we do a puja at home, the entire family is together, and we all chat throughout the day," Rashmika recalled.

The Sita Raman actress shared that no matter how packed her schedule is, she always manages to take a break and makes it a point to visit her hometown at big festivals. Talking about her familial Diwali celebrations, Rashmika added that every year, her family purchases gold or silver, one day before the festival of lights. It has become a cultural tradition of sorts at their home.

Speaking fondly of her father Madan Mandanna, Rashmika emphasised that since she is the youngest member of the house, her father affectionately calls her Mahalakshmi. She did not hide the fact that she felt proud whenever her father called her by the name Mahalakshmi.

Rashmika, who leaves no stone unturned to drop snippets of her stunning avatars and travel escapades on Instagram made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye. Also starring veteran B-town actors Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta, Goodbye received a decent response from fans.

The Dear Comrade actress will next be seen in director Vamshi Paidipally’s drama Varisu. Rashmika is cast alongside Tamil superstar Vijay. The film also stars R Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, Shaam, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Varisu is slated to hit the theatres on January 12 next year.

