Rashmika Mandanna’s Character Srivalli Likely To Be Killed In Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December last year, turned out to be a blockbuster hit and broke many records at the box office. The shooting of the second part of the film is expected to begin from July and Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the action drama.

Now, there are speculations that Rashmika’s character Srivalli is likely to be killed at the beginning for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The rumours have left Rashmika Mandanna’s fans disheartened.

The decision has been taken by the director of the film, Sukumar, after seeing the success of KGF and RRR, according to reports. Sukumar wants Pushpa: The Rule to be a pan-India film and for that, he has decided to cut down Rashmika Mandanna’s role and focus entirely on Pushparaj, played by Allu Arjun.

In the first part of the film, Pushparaj married Srivalli and in the second part, one of the goons will kill his wife. The rumoured script of the film has created a lot of buzz on social media.

It is being said that Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj will be travelling to different forests to smuggle Sandalwood and Srivalli’s character will not be in focus. So, the makers have decided to cut down Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the film, according to reports.

Fahadh Faasil, who played the antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise, will have a full-fledged role in the second part. Just like Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj’s role will also have more screen-time.

Pushpa: The Rule will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

On the work front, after Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in a movie with Thalapathy Vijay.

