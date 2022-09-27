Rashmika Mandanna's Denim On Denim Look Will Make You Fall in Love With Her, Again

National crush Rashmika Mandana never fails to make their fans go weak in the knees and we are not complaining at all. The actress is making sure to entice Bollywood fans with her sizzling appearances while promoting her upcoming film, Goodbye. Recently the diva made her fans go gaga over her again as she posted a few pictures on Instagram.

While we were assuming the trend of denim on denim took the backseat, Rashmika breaks our myths by throwing some of her coolest avatars in an entire denim ensemble. Oh boy! Are falling for her again? Absolutely, yes.

The diva carried a denim on denim look with different shades of blue. She added a touch of her style. Sporting a skirt, a denim bralette, and a denim jacket over it, she looked adorable. The bralette appeared to have had a denim trouser cut out of it.

The actress went out to Mumbai to attend a Goodbye event. Her unusual perspective on the fashion phenomenon deserves your complete attention and undeniable inspiration to refresh your look. Throughout her rigorous schedule, Rashmika has worked tirelessly to present her followers with amazing style moments.

Vikas Bahal wrote and directed this upcoming comedy-drama Goodbye. The film is produced by Bahl and Viraj Savant and co-financed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang.

According to the recently released teaser, the plot concentrates on the bond of a dysfunctional family following the death of a family member. The film is set to be released in theatres on October 7.

