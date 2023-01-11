Rashmika Mandanna's Ivory Saree Is Perfect For This Wedding Season

Rashmika Mandanna is everyone’s favourite. Not only her acting skills, but her style statement has always kept fashion critics on their toes. The diva has a vibrant social media presence and keeps treating her fans to adorable pictures. Be it her desi avatars or her western attires, she never fails to amaze her fans with some great outfit ideas. Since the wedding season is here, it seems like there’s a whole lot of outfit inspiration we can get from her Instagram feed. So without wasting any further time, let’s get started.

Sarees never go out of trend, undoubtedly. Be it a drape with some intricate work or a plane chiffon saree, Rashmika has a pick for all occasions. You can go for the same colour palette as well.

This cocktail party, make heads turn in this three-piece ethnic co-ord set. We simply can not get enough of it. The heavy detailing at the cape will steal the show at the party, we bet.

Keeping up the trend, a blood-red lehenga will be your best friend this wedding season. And because the lehenga will be wholesome in itself, going for some neutral makeup will be the best idea with some diamond bangles.

It seems like Rashmika knows the game of trends very well, as she showed herself in the sequin saree and looks no less than a princess. You too can don this graceful sequin saree this wedding season and make heads turn.

