Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Co-Star Dhananjay Slams Boycott Calls For Actress In Kannada Movies

Rashmika Mandanna faced backlash after she confessed that she had not watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara two days after the film's release.

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 15:29 IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay were seen together in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. (Photos: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise co-star and Kannada actor Dhananjay has reacted to boycott calls for the actress in Sandalwood. The actor was recently asked about the same during a press conference when he claimed that he was not aware of such boycott calls and made it clear that Rashmika belongs to the Kannada film family.

“Will you throw out a member of your family citing some mistake? Wherever she may be right now, she will always belong to the Kannada family. We should see her like that always. We shouldn’t take everything personally," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Dhananjay further requested all not to target anyone and added, “Everyone has struggles. Nobody can become successful without putting in hard work. So don’t target anyone."

Earlier today, Rashmika also reacted to the news that she is being banned in Kannada film industry and said, “So far, no producer has banned me."

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna faced backlash after she confessed that she had not watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara two days after the film’s release. However, the actress has now revealed that she has now watched the movie and also texted the Kantara team. “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it," she said, as translated by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati among others. She will be next seen in Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu. The film will hit theatres on Pongal next year. Besides this, Rashmika has also been shooting for Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

first published: December 09, 2022, 15:29 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 15:29 IST
