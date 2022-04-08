Rashmika Mandanna's Tweet From 2018 Proves The Actress Manifested Her Role Opposite Actor Vijay

The shoot for Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film began on Wednesday with a formal puja ceremony in Chennai. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the new movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna. And now it seems like the Telugu actress manifested this role opposite the actor. Soon after pictures from the puja ceremony were released on social media, fans of Rashmika were reminded of a tweet the actress had shared in 2018.

The tweet, dated November 27, 2018, features a statement by Rashmika where she had addressed rumours about signing a movie with Vijay and filmmaker Atlee. Quashing all rumours, Rashmika had also expressed her wish to work with the two stalwarts of Tamil cinema in the future. The tweet read, “A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir’s and Atlee sir’s film but since that’s not happening this time, I hope I get to work with them soon." Rashmika also mentioned in her statement that she was overwhelmed to see such support from her fans.

Overwhelmed with her upcoming project, Rashmika had shared pictures from the puja ceremony held on Wednesday on Instagram. The picture featured Rashmika in a gold lehenga, while Vijay stood next to her. Rashmika’s euphoric expressions revealed her excitement. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption, “Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything. Yay finally! An absolute delight.”

Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming film will be simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Vamshi Paidpally, Thalapathy 66 will also star actor-politician R Sarath Kumar. Rashmika is also all set for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu, co starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and has bagged the female lead in Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2.

