Rasika Dugal All Set to be Back on The OTT Screen, Starts Shooting for Mirzapur Season 3

Rasika Dugal who plays the powerful character of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur has started shooting for the show that is all set to come back for a third season. The actor took to Instagram to post a video hinting the same. Mirzapur has become a cult show with thousands of fans and Dugal for her role in it has been receiving praises ever since the first season. She shared a video on Instagram that showed trunks with the actors’ names written on them. In the video, she wrote in Hindi, “We are preparing."

Advertisement

Sharing it, the actress added the caption, “Prep #Mirzapur3"

Watch it here:

Talking about the series, Rasika said, “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the cast and I’m delighted that Gurmeet is directing us in this season too. It’s reassuring to have a director who knows the characters and the world of the story in and out. Divvyendu and Kul Ji will be missed!"

In Mirzapur, she has been able to portray the character of a young woman from a small town in UP who withholds her the power to change the narrative of several events in the series with great nuance. Her iconic dialogues have already made her a fan favourite and followers are excited to find out whether or not she will be successful in navigating through a patriarchal fiefdom and be able to ultimately achieve her goal.

Mirzapur Season 3 will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar, and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment.

Apart from Mirzapur 3, Rasika’s upcoming projects are Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Fairy Folk.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.