Rasika Duggal to Pratik Gandhi, Actors Who Became Stars From OTT Space

With the pandemic sweeping over the world like one big, bad omen, movie theatres suffered incurable losses. At that time, people’s attention shifted to their screens, more specifically to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

OTT platforms have given audiences a plate full of brilliant and uncensored stories that have been loved by viewers. Besides giving us some wonderful movies, OTT platforms also paved the way for numerous stars to show their talent on the small screens who failed to attain fame in Bollywood.

Here are the five splendid actors and actresses who have made a name for themselves on the OTT platforms, and are hailed by viewers as the best.

Rasika Duggal:

Rasika Duggal has been working in Bollywood since 2007. She has been a part of many underrated films like Qissa, Manto, Lootcase, and Once Again to name a few. Although Rasika was a talented actress, she gained fame only after starring in Netflix’s Mirzapur series, for her character Beena Tripathy.

Tridha Choudhary:

Actress Tridha Choudhary earned popularity after starring in numerous small-screen television soaps. However, she failed to make a mark in Bollywood. Tridha is known for her brilliant roles in some OTT web shows like Bandish Bandits, Broken but Beautiful, and Aashram.

Shriya Pilgaonkar:

Another actress who is a well-known face on the OTT platform is Shriya Pilgaonkar. Shriya has proved her acting prowess in web shows like Guilty Minds, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice to list a few. Shriyas’ inability to impress viewers on the silver screen became a boon for her as she is currently ruling in the OTT.

Pratik Gandhi:

Pratik Gandhi predominantly worked in Gujrati Cinema. However, he made a special place in the hearts of millions with his Hindi web series Scam 1992 where he played the role of famous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. He is currently working on the drama show The Great Indian Murder.

Jaideep Ahalwat

You must know this man from Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster film Raazi. However, Jaideep aced his role in the OTT web series Paatalok, making him a household name in the film industry. He was also an important part of other shows like Ajeeb Daastaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, and The Broken News.

Abhishek Banerjee:

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is another hidden gem in the OTT world. He has contributed to this space with his on-fleek acting in shows like Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Helmet, and Rashmi Rocket.

