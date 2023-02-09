Actress Simi Garewal is extremely famous for her show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal where she interviewed celebrities, making them reveal some interesting secrets of their lives. However, fans have always wondered what Simi’s personal life was like. The diva catapulted to fame with films like Mera Naam Joker, Karz and Chalte Chalte.

Affair with industrialist Ratan Tata:

Simi shared a romantic relationship with renowned industrialist, Ratan Tata. The Do Badan actress always recalls Ratan Tata as a perfectionist, who never considered money a significant part of his life. In an interview, she heaped praise on him and said, “Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfect, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest and is the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad."

Relationship and marriage with Ravi Mohan:

In 1970, Simi tied the nuptial knot with Ravi Mohan, whom she described as a member of the aristocratic family of Delhi — the Chunnamals. She also had a brief long-distance relationship with him before they exchanged marital vows. Their relationship failed to culminate in a successful marriage and only lasted a decade. In an interview with a media portal, the Professor Pyarelal actress shared that she got married at the age of 27 within three months of knowing Ravi in the relationship. Somehow, Simi described that she knew beforehand this relationship would not work as they were people with two different sets of ideological frameworks. He despised the idea of women leaving their homes and work just because they got married. According to her, love gradually declined in the relationship before they could understand it but despite that, Ravi and Simi maintained a healthy bond.

Relationship with Mansoor Ali Khan

According to a report in the Times of India, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Simi were in a relationship before he tied the knot with Sharmila Tagore. But then Tiger Pataudi, as he was popularly known, met Sharmila, cupid struck between the two and he changed his decision.

