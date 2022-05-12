Ratris Khel Chale Actor Apurva Nemlekar Single or Committed? Here's The Answer

Marathi actor Apurva Nemlekar aka Shevanta, who rose to fame after her role in Ratris Khel Chale 2, recently answered one of the most important questions for fans. The actor always tries to stay connected with her fans through social media. She keeps posting her pictures but rarely talks about her personal life on the internet.

Recently, though, the actor posted “ask me a question" on her stories. Few of her fans asked her questions about her relationship status and love life. Regarding her relationship status, she replied, “Happily single but yes waiting for my soulmate." Another question was about choosing an option of to love or to be loved? To that, she gave a beautiful answer and said, “To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything."

Apart from this, the actor is also popular for her fitness videos. Recently, she shared a workout video on her Instagram handle. In her post, she also revealed that she will soon be seen in a new role. However, the actor has not yet disclosed what her new role is going to be.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Preparing for a New Role. Dream it, Believe it, Achieve it."

Her fans could not stop themselves from appreciating Apurva’s rigorous workout session. “Fitness is important not figure, keep it up," a fan commented. “Such a hard-working gurl keep it up," wrote another fan. “If U can Dream It …then U can Do It," remarked someone. “No need. You look beautiful in chubbiness" another fan wrote.

Apurva made her acting debut as Aarya in the Aabhas Ha Marathi series. In 2014, she made her cinematic debut with Bhakarkhadi 7 kilometres. Ishq Wala Love, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Mixer are among her other films. In 2020, Apurva appeared in Sab Kushal Mangal.

