Raveena Daha Latest Tamil Celeb to Groove to Arabic Kuthu Song; She Isn't Alone

Mouna Raagam 2 fame Raveena Daha has become the latest celebrity from the Tamil entertainment industry to share an Instagram reel on the Arabic Kuthu song. The first single from actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s film Beast has become an inspiration for many viral Instagram reels. Raveena, who plays the character of Shakthi Sathya, a prodigious music teacher in Mouna Raagam 2, is seen shaking a leg to the Arabic Kuthu song with her grandmother.

The video of the adorable dance has been shared by an Instagram page, Tamilserialexpress. The page shares videos and updates related to Tamil entertainment industry personalities.

Advertisement

Watch Video:

Raveena and her grandmother were in sarees. They both tried to match their dance steps with each other. Inspired by many other Tamil entertainment celebrities, Raveena danced in full joy. Their expressions are being appreciated by netizens. The video ends with both hugging each other joyfully.

Many Instagram users said in the comment section that we should spend time with our loved ones like Raveena is doing in the video. Many also appreciated their dance steps.

Raveena started her career as a child artist for the Tamil serial Thangam in 2009. In 2017, Raveen appeared in Poove Poochudava serial and now working in Mouna Raagam 2. Raveena is a trained classical Bharatanatyam dancer and she participated in Dance Reality Show DJD 2. O aired in Zee Tamil and became the first runner-up.

Advertisement

Earlier, actor Jai and actress Amritha Aiyer danced to the Arabic Kuthu song.

They performed on the song during the shoot-break of a movie directed by Sundar C.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.