Raveena Tandon has spoken out about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits. In a recent conversation with ANI, Raveena was asked about her “broken engagement" with Akshay.

She told ANI during a podcast, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?"

Raveena said she has “forgotten" exactly when she was engaged to Akshay. “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal," she added.

After parting ways with Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar began dating his International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two children- Aarav and Nitara. While Raveena got married to businessman Anil Thadani. They welcomed daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbirvardhan Thadani together.

