Raveena Tandon Answers If Two Actresses Can Never Be Good Friends: 'There Might Be Rivalry But...'

It is often said that two female actors in Bollywood cannot be good friends. While we have seen several female Bollywood friendships defying the same, in a recent interview Raveena Tandon also talked about it and stated that she strongly disagrees with the popular notion. Raveena revealed that she is on good terms with several of her fellow actresses including Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit among others.

“It was so sweet. My colleagues Shilpa (Shetty Kundra, actor) and (rapper) Badshah called up specially, they were shooting together. Both were telling me dialogues from the film, complimenting me. Nagarjuna called me after so many years, I had done a film with him long back, I spoke to him after 22 years! After that I had only met him once at a wedding. When people like these make the effort to call and compliment you, clearly it’s a different high," Raveena told Hindustan Times.

The Aranyak actress shared that even though there is rivalry among actresses, it is ‘healthy’. She added that it only helps in bringing out the best from all. “There might be rivalry, but it’s good, healthy rivalry, there’s no harm in that. It brings out the best in you. It has always brought out the best in each one of us. Madhuri, Neelam, I love them so much. Tomorrow, if anything God forbid happens to them, I know I am going to be there with them at any given point of time," she said.

“Actresses I have worked with have been friends for so long. It’s not necessary for you to get along with everyone. You come to know who are and who are not happy for you. Those who are, they remain with you," Raveena added.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters ever and broke all records at the box office.

