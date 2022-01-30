Raveena Tandon Calls Kapil Sharma 'Mast Mast Cheez'; Comedian Remembers His College Days at Fan Event: Watch Video

Star comedian Kapil Sharma recently dropped his Netflix Special I’m Not Done Yet, for which he is receiving a lot of praises. In the stand-up, Kapil has shed light on his life experiences and revealed several things about his life- from his father’s last words to him proposing to his wife Ginni. Following the release, he held a virtual fan meet on Saturday evening, where he had some hilarious interactions with them. Not just fans, the event was also graced by the likes of Raveena Tandon and Harbhajan Singh, who were in all praises of Kapil.

Tandon was the first one to join Kapil virtually in the event and the latter couldn’t contain his excitement on seeing her.

Raveena called Kapil “a mast mast cheez," referring to her song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast." She added, “Maine apka stand-up dekha, it was superb. Kya eventful journey rahi aap ki. Mazedar kisse the. Muje mast maza aaya."

Kapil was also surprised by the presence of cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who said, “Kapil jaisa koi ho sakta hai kya? Kapil ek hai aur ek hi rahega. You are number one brother. I just saw your show on Netflix and I’m really proud of you."

There was another surprise in store for Kapil as he was joined by his college professor. She shared several anecdotes on Kapil’s college days and the latter informed that it was due to his teacher he could focus on theatres. Kapil also revealed to his teacher that it was he and his friends who stole old monk from her husband when they had come over to her place for rehearsals.

He was also joined by fans who talked about the impact Kapil have had on their lives. Commenting on the same, the comedian said, “Aise fans hi hai jo dil se pyaar karte hai. I am so grateful to see so many people live. Ye bahot badi blessing hai mere liye. Its so sweet ki in sabne precious time nikala aur apna support dikhaya mere naye special ke liye. Special messages from Harbhajan Singh and Raveena Tandon touched my heart, I really didn’t see that coming. Everyone I spoke to were so genuine, loving, it warmed my heart. Yeh sunke bada accha laga ki I have managed to be a small part of their journey, through good times and bad. I’m thankful for all the love!"

The event was hosted by Kusha Kapila.

