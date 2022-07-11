Raveena Tandon Chronicles Her Coffee Cravings in a Hilarious BTS Video, Watch

After impressing audiences with her role in Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena Tandon is now set to share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt again in Ghudchadi. The movie has already hit the floors and Raveena has kick-started the new week by channelling her energy to entertain her fans. On Monday, she gave fans a sneak peek of her early morning shoots and the outcome will leave you laughing uncontrollably.

Getting up early isn’t everyone’s favourite thing, however, a cup of coffee can make a massive difference. For Raveena Tandon, it is her go-to item that brings peace to mind. Without coffee, the actress claims she transforms into a horrific villain for her team. She even posted a short reel video to make her point.

In the clip, a moody Ranveen Tandon walks out of her green room with a slew of curl rollers on her head. She looks completely frustrated and angrily flicks a belt in her hand. The camera then pans towards her team, who look completely terrorized. It isn’t until she receives her coffee that she gains her calm and composed self again. The hilarious video was captioned, “Early morning shoots be like..!!”, indicating how her team looks at her before she gets her morning coffee.

After the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time. While many broke into laughter, others found the video completely relatable. Watch the funny clip here:

Raveena Tandon is currently busy with the shoot of Ghudchadi. Helmed by Binoy Gandhi, the upcoming romantic movie is bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. Apart from Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, the movie also stars Parth Samthaan and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. The plot and other details regarding its release have been kept under wraps as of yet.

