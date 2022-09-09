Raveena Tandon Dances To Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast With Varun Sood, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir; Watch

After Katrina Kaif's song Kala Chashma went viral on the internet, making everybody groove to its tune from all over the world, now the track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has taken over social media. And now, Raveena Tandon has jumped on the bandwagon and tried the trend, grooving again to its tune. She posted a video of her dance on her Instagram and Twitter profiles. While the original song had her dancing with Akshay Kumar, in the latest video, she is seen grooving with Varun Sood, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.

In the video, all four of them are shaking their legs to the tunes of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. While Raveena, Varun and Taher are standing, Ashutosh is sitting down. They put on shades and then start dancing to the song. The video she shared on her social media profiles comes with this caption, “With Mah boys.” She also added the hashtag “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” and “Feat”. Taher Shabir took to the comment section saying, “Haha. Sapne bhi sach hote hai” and ended the comment with many heart-eye emojis and dancing emojis. Fans also filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis. See the video here:

Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in the movie Ghudchadi. Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushali Kumar, and Raveena Tandon play significant parts in the movie. The Binoy Gandhi-directed movie is produced by T-Series and Keep Dreaming. The shooting of the movie has already begun. The romantic comedy will bring back Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon on the screen together. They were last seen together in the KGF chapter 2 together.

