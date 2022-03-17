Raveena Tandon Imitates Shehnaaz Gill's Famous Dialogue on Ghudchadi Sets; Video Goes Viral

Raveena Tandon is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Ghudchadi. Amid the shooting schedule, Raveena has taken out time to have some fun on the sets. On Thursday, she shared a video of her with the cast and crew of the film recreating the famous Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaz Gill’s song ‘Such A Boring Day’.

While everyone is busy talking to each other, Raveena is all alone complaining of a “boring day". In the video shared by Raveena on her Instagram, she can be seen sitting with her co-stars including Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur. Looking at the camera, Raveena dubs on the vocals of Shehnaz Gill, ‘such a boring day, such a boring people,’ As the video proceeds, we can see Achint standing up from her chair and leaving, only to lip-sync former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh’s dialogue, “Paka rahi hai, mein jar hi hu bahar." Raveena aces the simple yet classy look in a white salwar suit with floral print on it.

The post has garnered around 40,000 likes within three hours. Fans have showered love on Raveena’s cute avatar. Screenwriter Milind Gadagkar has also reacted to Raveena’s reel by commenting, “Gazab" followed by fire and heart emoji.

Talking about the film, the team of Ghudchadi recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film. The first schedule of the film was shot in Delhi and Jaipur for 19 days. Earlier, Raveena also shared some behind the scene captures as she did a small photoshoot in Delhi at the historic monument Qutub Minar.

Ghudchadi features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushalii Kumar, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. With this film, Sanjay Dutt is making a powerful comeback on the big screen, while Parth is making his Bollywood debut.

